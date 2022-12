Romania’s 12-month CA deficit hits 9.5% of GDP at the end of October

Romania's 12-month CA deficit hits 9.5% of GDP at the end of October. The current account balance of Romania, calculated over a 12-month rolling period, surged by 58.5% YoY to EUR 26.2 bln as of October, after a record EUR 2.9 bln (+74% YoY) in the month. The 12-month CA deficit thus hit 9.5% of the annual GDP calculated based on the latest available data, of