Minifarm Pharmacy Chain Expects 2022 Turnover to Rise by 27% To RON317M

Minifarm Pharmacy Chain Expects 2022 Turnover to Rise by 27% To RON317M. Minifarm pharmacy chain, which has opened units in Tulcea and Constanta counties, estimates it will end 2022 with 27% higher turnover and thus reach RON317 million, in line with the company’s officials and ZF calculations. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]