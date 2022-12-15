Local construction firm Pedro Construct develops EUR 21 mln residential project in northern Bucharest

Local construction firm Pedro Construct develops EUR 21 mln residential project in northern Bucharest. Pedro Construct, one of the largest construction companies in Romania, led by businessman Petre Niculae, is developing a new residential complex in northern Bucharest, together with associate Florin Ababe. The investment in Jolie Village is estimated at EUR 21 million, with more than half (EUR (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]