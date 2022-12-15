Romanians trust the Church and the Army but not the politicians, survey says
Dec 15, 2022
Romanians trust the Church and the Army but not the politicians, survey says.
The Church and the Army continue to be the most trusted institutions in Romania, while the political parties, the Government and Parliament face low levels of confidence, according to the latest Religious Life Barometer released by ISPRI and the LARICS Sociological Research Center. More than (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]