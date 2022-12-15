Radu Hanga, BVB: From 9 Listed Firms and RON26M Capitalization in 1995, Stock Exchange Now Has 370 Firms and RON150B Capitalization



The Bucharest Stock Exchange currently has 370 listed companies, registering total capitalization of around RON150 billion, as well as 140 listed bond issues, says Radu Hanga, BVB president.