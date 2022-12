PwC Romania Includes Romanian Fintech Finqware’s Solutions in Process Automation Services Portfolio

PwC Romania Includes Romanian Fintech Finqware’s Solutions in Process Automation Services Portfolio. Consulting services company PwC Romania will include the solutions developed by the Romanian fintech Finqware in its automation services portfolio amid companies’ rising demand for solutions related to banking liquidity efficient management, real-time account reconciliation and treasury (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]