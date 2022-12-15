President Iohannis: We need to establish a regular practice of EU-ASEAN Summits
Dec 15, 2022
President Iohannis: We need to establish a regular practice of EU-ASEAN Summits.
President Klaus Iohannis says a regular practice of EU- Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summits needs to be established. “The EU-ASEAN Summit takes place at a historic juncture, as we celebrate 45 years of bilateral relations between our regions. We are strategic partners and (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]