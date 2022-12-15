Mindspace: 97% of Romanian employees consider flexibility to be very important to them



Two out of three top employers offer benefits related to flexibility 98% of employers claim that flexible working hours are one of the most desired benefits 72% of employees have a flexible job Mindspace, the global flexible office provider, announces the results of its latest survey of 1,470 (...)