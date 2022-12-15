Biofarm increases production of paracetamol-based syrups for children due to increased market demand

Biofarm increases production of paracetamol-based syrups for children due to increased market demand. Biofarm (stock symbol BIO), one of the most important drug manufacturers in Romania, announces increased production of paracetamol-based medicines for the treatment of fever and pain in children to meet increased market demand. “We are in the middle of the children’s respiratory season and (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]