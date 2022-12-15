Deloitte: Companies In Communications, Media, Commerce Invest Nearly 90% Of Marketing Budgets In Digital Activities

Deloitte: Companies In Communications, Media, Commerce Invest Nearly 90% Of Marketing Budgets In Digital Activities. Companies across industries direct more than half of their marketing budgets (58%) towards digital activities, according to the latest edition of the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Survey conducted by Duke University with the support of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]