European Parliament President Metsola to meet University of Bucharest students on Tuesday

European Parliament President Metsola to meet University of Bucharest students on Tuesday. The President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, will pay a visit to Romania early next week, on Tuesday, when she is to meet the students of the University of Bucharest, as part of the event “Together we are Europe” organized by the EP Office in Romania, in partnership with... The (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]