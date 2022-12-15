Romania Ranks 13th In The EU With 116.891 New Car Registrations In Jan-Nov 2022

Romania Ranks 13th In The EU With 116.891 New Car Registrations In Jan-Nov 2022. New car registrations in Romania grew by 7.4% on the year to 116.891 units in January-November 2022, placing the country 13th in the European Union (EU), data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) and the association of automotive manufacturers in Romania (ACAROM) showed (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]