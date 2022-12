TBI Bank, Also Present In Romania, Reports 33% Higher Net Profit, Of EUR30M, For Jan-Sept 2022

TBI Bank, Also Present In Romania, Reports 33% Higher Net Profit, Of EUR30M, For Jan-Sept 2022. TBI Bank, with operations in Romania, Bulgaria, Germany, Greece and Lithuania, had a net profit of EUR30.2 million in January-September 2022, up 33% on the year, the bank said in a statement. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]