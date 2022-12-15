Euromoney Names UniCredit Bank In Romania As Market Leader In Corporate Banking

Euromoney, an English-language monthly magazine focused on business and finance, has named UniCredit Bank Romania as Market Leader in Corporate Banking in its 2022 European Markets Leaders Survey, an independent global assessment of the leading financial service providers conducted across 100 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]