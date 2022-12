Growceanu Invests EUR80,000 in MedTech Startup MediNav

Growceanu Invests EUR80,000 in MedTech Startup MediNav. Business angels investment platform Growceanu is investing EUR80,000 in MedTech startup MediNav, which uses AI to extract structured medical information, in a EUR250,000 round. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]