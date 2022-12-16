Automobile Dacia and Ford Churn Out 473,535 Passenger Cars in Jan-Nov 2022, Up 24.6% from Year-Earlier Period

Automobile Dacia and Ford Churn Out 473,535 Passenger Cars in Jan-Nov 2022, Up 24.6% from Year-Earlier Period. Automobile Dacia and Ford, Romania’s two carmakers, in the first 11 months of this year manufactured 473,535 passenger cars, up 24.6% from the same period of 2021, in line with data provided by the the association of automotive manufacturers in Romania (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]