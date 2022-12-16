Germany’s Optibelt Invests over EUR4M to Develop Maramures Car Parts Plant
Dec 16, 2022
Car parts producer Optibelt Power Transmission of Tautii-Magheraus locality, Maramures county, the local subsidiary of Germany’s Arntz Optibelt, in the first half of this year completed a EUR4.2 million investment in a hall for new production lines and in the development of the semi-finished (...)
