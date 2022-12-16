Electroarges Raises RON5M via BondsElectroarges (ELGS.RO), one of the largest home appliances manufacturers in Romania, completed a bond placement that ended with 2 million bonds with a par value of RON2.5 each subscribed. In all, it raised RON5 milion cash, the company said in a report to the Bucharest Stock (...)
Justice District to Require up to EUR500M InvestmentThe Justice District, the real estate project to be built on the Esplanada plot on Bulevardul Unirii in Bucharest, which should include 23 institutions, got its Detailed Urban Plan (PUD) approved, the Justice Ministry said.
Romanian digital marketer Limitless Agency plans to enter US, UK marketsLimitless Agency, one of the main digital marketing companies in Romania, recently announced a EUR 4 mln turnover for 2022 and plans to expand to its first foreign markets, the US and UK, in 2023. “The stability we have on the Romanian market, together with the team’s expertise, the suite of (...)