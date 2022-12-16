Romanian State Completes over 70 Sports Infrastructure Projects in 2022 in Wake of RON800M Investments

Romanian State Completes over 70 Sports Infrastructure Projects in 2022 in Wake of RON800M Investments. The state-owned National Investment Company has this year finalized more than 70 sports infrastructure projects. The investments, worth RON800 million, were in fact projects envisaging the construction of swimming pools, sports compounds and sports (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]