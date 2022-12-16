Kiwi.com: How did 2022 look like for Romanian travelers?Kiwi.com’s comprehensive view of global flight content, shows 2022 being the first year marking the return of normality after the Covid-19 pandemic, seeing not only the return in travel interest but an increase in demand as consumers make up for lost travel time. Romanians, too, are excited (...)
FrieslandCampina Romania Nears EUR100M Turnover MarkFerenc Szecsko, CEO of FrieslandCampina Romania, one of the four largest players on the dairy market, says that while the financial year is not over, yet, the company can confidently say the EUR100 million threshold is close to being (...)