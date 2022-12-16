Cornel Stroescu Sells 20% in Hastro Sovarna to Bulgarian Landowner Svetoslav Ilchovski

Cornel Stroescu Sells 20% in Hastro Sovarna to Bulgarian Landowner Svetoslav Ilchovski. Cornel Stroescu, the entrepreneur behind Hastro Sovarna, an integrated business with RON11.5 million (around EUR2.5 million) and 100 employees in 2021, operating in Garla Mare, Mehedinti county, sold 20% of the company’s stock to Svetoslav Ilchovski, one of Bulgaria’s biggest (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]