Primark opens first store in Romania. Paul McGarry, Ambassador of Ireland in Bucharest: I have no doubt that it will continue its success story in Romania



Primark opens first store in Romania. Paul McGarry, Ambassador of Ireland in Bucharest: I have no doubt that it will continue its success story in Romania.

The international fashion retailer has opened its first store in the country with an investment of over €10 million in the new store Primark Bucharest ParkLake is Primark’s first store in its 15th market and is part of the retailer’s ambitious growth plans in Central and Eastern Europe Primark, (...)