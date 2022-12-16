OECD Secretary General Cormann: Romania’s economic performance in recent years has been very impressive

OECD Secretary General Cormann: Romania’s economic performance in recent years has been very impressive. Romania’s economic performance in recent years has been very impressive, OECD Secretary General Matthias Cormann told a joint press release with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Thursday. The statements were made after the Romanian Prime Minister submitted to the Organization for Economic (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]