PM Ciuca: We respect decision of each citizen towards Austrian companies, without encouraging a certain positioning
Dec 16, 2022
PM Ciuca: We respect decision of each citizen towards Austrian companies, without encouraging a certain positioning.
Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declared on Thursday evening, in a press conference held at the Romanian embassy in Paris, that the Romanian authorities are approaching a diplomatic path in the relationship with the Austrian authorities and that they respect the decisions of the Romanian citizens (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]