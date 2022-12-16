President Iohannis, on Schengen: I am pretty optimistic that in 2023 the process shall be concluded with a positive result for Romania



President Klaus Iohannis stated, on Thursday, that there were discussions about Schengen at the European Council meeting, voicing optimism that in 2023 the process will be completed with a positive result for Romania and Bulgaria. “Yesterday and today we took steps forward in the right (...)