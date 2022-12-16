Romanian company Limitless Agency ends the year with a turnover of 4 million euros and plans to enter the USA and the UK markets



Limitless Agency, one of the main digital marketing companies in Romania, market leader in marketing technology and PPC and SEO services, announces a turnover of approximately 4 million euros this year and plans to expand to the first foreign markets, in the USA and in the UK, in 2023. “The... (...)