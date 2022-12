ROCA Agri RDF Completes Takeover of Dachim and Supliment from Vetimex Capital

ROCA Agri RDF Completes Takeover of Dachim and Supliment from Vetimex Capital. Romania competition authorities greenlighted the deal whereby ROCA Agri RDF, the farming holding of ROCA Investments, entirely takes over Dachim and Supliment companies controlled by Vetimex Capital group.