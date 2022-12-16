BestJobs report: Romanian jobseekers more determined to change jobs, applied to 6 jobs monthly

Jobseekers in Romania were much more active this year, with data from the online recruitment platform BestJobs showing that a candidate applied to an average of 6 jobs per month, twice as many as in 2021. In addition, the total number of applicants was 62% higher in 2022 compared to the