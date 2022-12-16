One United plans EUR 35 mln transformation of three historical buildings in downtown Bucharest

One United Properties (BVB: ONE), a leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use, and office real estate in Romania, acquired three historical buildings in downtown Bucharest with the purpose of restoring and transforming them into a new development - One Downtown. The value (...)