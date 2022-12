Kathleen Kavalec confirmed as next US ambassador to Romania

Kathleen Kavalec confirmed as next US ambassador to Romania. The US senate recently confirmed Kathleen Kavalec as the country's ambassador to Romania. Kavalec has 36 years of experience in diplomacy and is currently Deputy Assistant Secretary, part of the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs at the Department of State, responsible for Russia and for