NGO completes construction of donation-funded children's hospital in Bucharest

NGO completes construction of donation-funded children's hospital in Bucharest. Construction works on the new children's hospital built entirely through private donations and sponsorships in Bucharest have been completed, local NGO Dăruiește Viață Association announced on December 15. More than 350,000 individuals and over 7,000 companies backed what the non-profit calls "the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]