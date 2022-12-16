Romanian football prodigy Ianis Hagi renews contract with Scottish side Rangers FC, valid until 2026

Rangers FC attacking midfielder Ianis Hagi has renewed his stay with Scottish giant Glasgow Rangers FC until 2026. The Romanian hasn't played a single league game since January this year due to knee surgery but is expected to make his return at Ibrox Stadium this year. Manager Michael Beale has (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]