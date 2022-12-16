Romania's Constitutional Court says Govt. can not levy health contributions to pension revenues

Levying contributions to the public health system on pension revenues above RON 4,000 (EUR 800, close to the average net wage in Romania) by emergency ordinance breaches the Constitution, the Romanian Constitutional Court ruled, G4media.ro reported. The Government of Romania passed the (...)