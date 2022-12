Moldova's largest bank closer to listing its shares in Bucharest

The leader of the Moldovan banking market (36.3% by assets), maib (Moldova Agroind Bank), received its shareholders' approval for having its shares listed on Bucharest Stock Exchange, the bank said in a press release. Also, a decision to accept the registration of maib shares with the Romanian (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]