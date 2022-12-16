Fondul Proprietatea says new energy price regulations cut 5.3% of Hidroelectrica's value

Fondul Proprietatea says new energy price regulations cut 5.3% of Hidroelectrica's value. Investment fund Fondul Proprietatea, which owns nearly 20% of the state-controlled power company Hidroelectrica, revised downwards the estimated value of its stake in the latter to RON 11.26 bln (EUR 2.2 bln) as of the end of October – 5.3% less compared to the end of July. The reevaluation was (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]