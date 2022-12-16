First section of Romania’s Sibiu-Pitești highway opened to traffic ahead of schedule

First section of Romania's Sibiu-Pitești highway opened to traffic ahead of schedule. The first section of the A1 Sibiu-Pitesti highway, about 13 km long, was opened to road traffic almost four months before the contractual deadline for completion. The section is the only highway to be opened in 2022. The construction of the highway was carried out by the Austrian company Porr (...)