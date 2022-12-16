Galaţi authorities to use a sonic tomograph to assess the health of trees in the city



The City Hall of Galaţi, eastern Romania, has acquired a sonic tomograph that helps the authorities assess the health of trees in the city. The device will become operational in the coming period once those in charge of using it receive the necessary training, mayor Ionuţ Pucheanu said. "It's a (...)