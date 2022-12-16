Robbie Williams and Sam Smith to headline Summer in the City festival in Bucharest

Constitutiei Square in downtown Bucharest will host the Summer in the City music festival in June next year, which features superstars Robbie Williams and Sam Smith as headliners. They will be joined by Editors, LP, Calum Scott, and Abby Roberts, among other artists yet to be announced, the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]