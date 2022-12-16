 
Romaniapress.com

December 16, 2022

ForMin Aurescu: I’ve seen pieces of advice in respect to Romania’s accession to the Schengen Area from persons having absolutely no clue about what negotiations mean
Dec 16, 2022

ForMin Aurescu: I’ve seen pieces of advice in respect to Romania’s accession to the Schengen Area from persons having absolutely no clue about what negotiations mean.

Persons having absolutely no clue about what negotiations mean have given pieces of advice in respect to Romania’s accession to the Schengen Area, Romanian Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu told Digi24.ro media outlet in an interview on Friday. The head of the Romanian diplomacy maintained (...)

[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Electroarges Raises RON5M via Bonds Electroarges (ELGS.RO), one of the largest home appliances manufacturers in Romania, completed a bond placement that ended with 2 million bonds with a par value of RON2.5 each subscribed. In all, it raised RON5 milion cash, the company said in a report to the Bucharest Stock (...)

President of European Commission to participate at the signing ceremony of the Agreement on Strategic Partnership in green energy sector hosted by Cotroceni Palace The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will be present, on Saturday, at the Cotroceni Palace, at the signing ceremony of the Agreement between the governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary regarding the Strategic Partnership in the field of (...)

Justice District to Require up to EUR500M Investment The Justice District, the real estate project to be built on the Esplanada plot on Bulevardul Unirii in Bucharest, which should include 23 institutions, got its Detailed Urban Plan (PUD) approved, the Justice Ministry said.

Romanian digital marketer Limitless Agency plans to enter US, UK markets Limitless Agency, one of the main digital marketing companies in Romania, recently announced a EUR 4 mln turnover for 2022 and plans to expand to its first foreign markets, the US and UK, in 2023. “The stability we have on the Romanian market, together with the team’s expertise, the suite of (...)

First section of Romania's Sibiu-Pitești highway opened to traffic ahead of schedule The first section of the A1 Sibiu-Pitesti highway, about 13 km long, was opened to road traffic almost four months before the contractual deadline for completion. The section is the only highway to be opened in 2022. The construction of the highway was carried out by the Austrian company Porr (...)

Galati authorities to use a sonic tomograph to assess the health of trees in the city The City Hall of Galaţi, eastern Romania, has acquired a sonic tomograph that helps the authorities assess the health of trees in the city. The device will become operational in the coming period once those in charge of using it receive the necessary training, mayor Ionuţ Pucheanu said. "It's a (...)

Robbie Williams and Sam Smith to headline Summer in the City festival in Bucharest Constitutiei Square in downtown Bucharest will host the Summer in the City music festival in June next year, which features superstars Robbie Williams and Sam Smith as headliners. They will be joined by Editors, LP, Calum Scott, and Abby Roberts, among other artists yet to be announced, the (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |