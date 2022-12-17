 
Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary sign Agreement on Strategic Partnership in the field of green energy development
Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary sign Agreement on Strategic Partnership in the field of green energy development.

The Agreement between the governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary on the Strategic Partnership in the field of green energy development and transport was signed, on Saturday, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, in the presence of President of the European (...)

Hanukkah celebration: A moment of spiritual communion and speaks to the whole world about courage and resistance, says PM Ciuca Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca conveyed a message on Sunday on the occasion of Hanukkah, showing that the celebration also represents a moment of reflection regarding the important contribution that the Jewish community, so hard tried throughout its history, brought to the process of building and (...)

The Fate of Bangladeshi Workers in Romania By Shahidul K K Shuvra International human traffickers and their Bangladeshi counterparts found Romania as the latest gateway to cross Bangladeshi workers to West European countries. The borders of the East European County are their focus points to cross Asian and African workers to the richer (...)

David Popovici wins silver medal in 200 m freestyle at 16th FINA World Swimming Championships in Melbourne Romanian athlete David Popovici won the silver medal in the 200m freestyle on Sunday at the 16th FINA World Swimming Championships (25 m) in Melbourne (Australia). In the final, David Popovici (18 years old) clocked 1 min 40 sec 79/100, being overtaken by South Korean Sunwoo Hwang, who set a... (...)

Crossing the Bridges between the Real and the Unreal By Daniel Deleanu In his most recent volume of poetry, Amintiri cu poduri (Memories with Bridges, Cluj-Napoca: Neuma Press, 2021), Horia Gârbea evinces a great expressive intensity, an incandescence of speech maintained without interruption athwart the entire collection. Gârbea treats the affects (...)

Ludovic Orban : Boycott of Austrian products by Romanians is not a solution to Austria's attitude in Schengen matter Right Force party national leader Ludovic Orban said on Saturday, in Timisoara, that although he respects the freedom of every Romanian citizen to react as he or she wishes to Austria’s decision not to vote for Romania’s accession to Schengen, he considers that boycotting Austrian products and (...)

PM Ciuca meets USSOCOM Commander, emphasizes relevance of US military presence in Romania Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca welcomed on Saturday, at the Victoria Palace of Government, head of the United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), General Bryan P. Fenton. Prime Minister Ciuca highlighted, during the meeting, the importance of the special operations forces, of their (...)

Mediascope is the new creative agency for Beiersdorf in Romania Mediascope became Beiersdorf‘s national partner in 2022, providing the company with creative services for trade marketing campaigns. Beiersdorf is considered the inventor of modern skincare and is the company that owns the NIVEA brand in its portfolio. With a strong background in brand (...)

 


