Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary sign Agreement on Strategic Partnership in the field of green energy development

Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary sign Agreement on Strategic Partnership in the field of green energy development. The Agreement between the governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary on the Strategic Partnership in the field of green energy development and transport was signed, on Saturday, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, in the presence of President of the European (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]