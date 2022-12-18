David Popovici wins silver medal in 200 m freestyle at 16th FINA World Swimming Championships in Melbourne

David Popovici wins silver medal in 200 m freestyle at 16th FINA World Swimming Championships in Melbourne. Romanian athlete David Popovici won the silver medal in the 200m freestyle on Sunday at the 16th FINA World Swimming Championships (25 m) in Melbourne (Australia). In the final, David Popovici (18 years old) clocked 1 min 40 sec 79/100, being overtaken by South Korean Sunwoo Hwang, who set a... (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]