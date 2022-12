Crossing the Bridges between the Real and the Unreal

Crossing the Bridges between the Real and the Unreal. By Daniel Deleanu In his most recent volume of poetry, Amintiri cu poduri (Memories with Bridges, Cluj-Napoca: Neuma Press, 2021), Horia Gârbea evinces a great expressive intensity, an incandescence of speech maintained without interruption athwart the entire collection. Gârbea treats the affects (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]