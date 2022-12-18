 
Romaniapress.com

December 18, 2022

PM Ciuca meets USSOCOM Commander, emphasizes relevance of US military presence in Romania
Dec 18, 2022

PM Ciuca meets USSOCOM Commander, emphasizes relevance of US military presence in Romania.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca welcomed on Saturday, at the Victoria Palace of Government, head of the United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), General Bryan P. Fenton. Prime Minister Ciuca highlighted, during the meeting, the importance of the special operations forces, of their (...)

[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, pays working visit to Bucharest The President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, is paying a working visit to Romania on Monday and Tuesday. On Monday, Roberta Metsola will have meetings with President Klaus Iohannis, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu and President of (...)

President Iohannis promulgates laws on state budget and state social insurance budget for 2023 President Klaus Iohannis signed on Monday the decree regarding the promulgation of the state budget law for 2023. The state budget for 2023 is set for revenues in the amount of 275,690.8 million lei, and for expenses in the amount of 596,397.7 million lei in commitment appropriations and (...)

Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa to pay official visit to Romania President Klaus Iohannis will welcome on Tuesday his counterpart from the Portuguese Republic Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, on the occasion of the latter’s visit to Romania, at the “Olt” 1st Training Battalion in Caracal, the Presidential Administration informs. The Portuguese President’s visit takes (...)

Romania's former defense minister Mircea Dușa passes away at 67 Mircea Dușa, former minister of national defense under Victor Ponta’s cabinet from 2012 to 2015, died after a long battle with cancer in his Mureș residence, as announced by the ministry on December 19, 2022. He was 67 of age. Dușa, who climbed through the ranks of the Social Democratic Party (...)

Tema Energy, provider of data center technology, expects business to exceed 11 million this year, a record in the company's 20-year history Mihai Manole, managing partner at Tema Energy: More and more US, European and Romanian investors are looking to develop large projects The medium value of the projects has increased from 0.3 to 1 million euros to 2 to 5 million euro Cluster Power Craiova data center, built by Tema Energy,... (...)

Romania's David Popovici claims silver medal at World Short Course Championships in Melbourne Romania’s swimming star David Popovici won the silver medal in the 200-meter freestyle at the World Short Course Championships in Melbourne, Australia. Qualified in the last act with the sixth time, the 18-year-old Romanian athlete stopped the clock at 1.40:79, the Romanian Swimming Federation (...)

Luxoft Reaches 2,500 Employees in Romania, Opens Coworking Spaces in Cluj-Napoca and Iasi Luxoft Romania, a wholly owned subsidiary of DXC Technology and one of Romania’s biggest software development and IT solutions company, has expanded its team in recent years and ends 2022 with 2,500 employees.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |