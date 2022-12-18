 
Romaniapress.com

December 18, 2022

IFC Supports Smaller Businesses and Women Entrepreneurs in Romania to Build Economic Resilience
To help channel funding to smaller businesses, including women-owned small and medium enterprises (WSMEs), IFC is providing €20 million to Patria Bank, a bank listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, as part of its larger efforts to spur economic growth and support small-scale entrepreneurs in (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Ciolacu: Romania and Korea are entering a new stage of political and economic dialogue Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu stated on Wednesday that Romania and South Korea are entering “a new stage” of political and economic dialogue. “Romania and South Korea are entering a new stage of political and economic dialogue. This is one of the conclusions of the first (...)

PepsiCo Foundation expands the partnership with Casa Buna Association to provide support to vulnerable children in Romania PepsiCo Foundation renews the partnership signed last year with Casa Bună Association. With a $150,000 grant from the PepsiCo Foundation, Casa Bună will support educational needs of students, vocational training, as well as access to nutritious food for students in Ferentari, Bucharest, and Argeș (...)

Pehart extends syndicated loan obtained two years ago to EUR 78 million The company is targeting investments for sustainable development and working capital growth Pehart will invest in energy-efficient technologies and development of new production capacities Pehart aims to grow the brand internationally and diversify the product portfolio. Pehart Group, one of (...)

PM Ciuca, Speaker Ciolacu meet Korean PM Han Duck-soo in Seoul, tackle Strategic Partnership, ways to boost bilateral economic cooperation Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Wednesday had a meeting, in Seoul, with his South Korean counterpart, Han Duck-soo, in the context of the Romanian PM’s visit to the Republic of Korea, where he is accompanied by the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, and both a governmental (...)

The company New Business Dimensions announces the change of ownership The company New Business Dimensions (NBD), a market leader in the niche of statutory reporting and business intelligence for the financial-banking sector, announces the change of the company’s shareholding. Thus, the new NBD shareholder structure includes Emanuel Oană, CEO, and pre-existing (...)

President Iohannis pays hommage to the 1989 Revolution victims: Let us keep alive the memory of the December 1989 Revolution heroes and take further the ideals they fought for! President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday laid a wreath of flowers at the Roadside Crucifix in University Square in the memory of the 1989 Revolution victims. The head of state also held a moment of silence. The president was accompanied by presidential advisors Ion Oprisor, Daniela Barsan and (...)

A Romanian entrepreneur takes over 9% of the company Termene.ro and develops a unique platform in Romania to compete with LinkedIn Ads The entrepreneur Daniel Slăvenie (35 years old), co-founder of Limitless Agency, one of the largest digital marketing agencies in Romania, takes over 9% of the financial data company Termene.ro. Through this investment, he wants to develop a platform that will compete with LinkedIn Ads in the (...)

 


