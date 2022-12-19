DSV Road: Over 500,000 Christmas trees and 2,000 tons of sweets arrive in Romania for the winter holidays



DSV Road: Over 500,000 Christmas trees and 2,000 tons of sweets arrive in Romania for the winter holidays.

The total amount of imported goods increases by 20% The amount of imported goods increases by 20% for winter holidays compared to other periods, the main products brought to Romania being Christmas trees, clothes, sweets, and specific Christmas decorations. Thus, 50,000 tons of goods enter the (...)