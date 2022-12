Cora Expands Delivery Service Nationwide in Romania

Cora Expands Delivery Service Nationwide in Romania. French-Belgian retailer Cora, present in Romania with an omnichannel business including 10 hypermarkets, the ecommerce platform www.cora.ro and 8 cora Urban proximity stores, is cementing its online operations by expanding delivery services (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]