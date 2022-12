Romania's former defense minister Mircea Dușa passes away at 67

Romania's former defense minister Mircea Dușa passes away at 67. Mircea Dușa, former minister of national defense under Victor Ponta’s cabinet from 2012 to 2015, died after a long battle with cancer in his Mureș residence, as announced by the ministry on December 19, 2022. He was 67 of age. Dușa, who climbed through the ranks of the Social Democratic Party (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]