Romania’s David Popovici claims silver medal at World Short Course Championships in Melbourne. Romania’s swimming star David Popovici won the silver medal in the 200-meter freestyle at the World Short Course Championships in Melbourne, Australia. Qualified in the last act with the sixth time, the 18-year-old Romanian athlete stopped the clock at 1.40:79, the Romanian Swimming Federation (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]