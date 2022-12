Transylvania Open crowned as the world's best WTA 250 tournament

Transylvania Open crowned as the world's best WTA 250 tournament. The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) hails Cluj-Napoca’s Transylvania Open as the best WTA 250 tournament of the year, only in its second season. The award, which was decided by votes from the WTA player body, honors the tournament’s tremendous amount of hard work put in by the team. “THIS IS (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]