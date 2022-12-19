President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, pays working visit to Bucharest

President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, pays working visit to Bucharest. The President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, is paying a working visit to Romania on Monday and Tuesday. On Monday, Roberta Metsola will have meetings with President Klaus Iohannis, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu and President of (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]